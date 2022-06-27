Momentum Motorsports ventures into karting

Left Menu

Momentum Motorsports, a five-time national racing champions in the Formula 1300 class, has ventured into the highly-competitive national karting championship and will field teams in this years event in Bengaluru.Momentum has set up a six-kart racing team with an aim to nurture young talent and provide them an affordable platform to enter the field of motorsport, a press release from the team said here.Momentum will field two karts each in MicroMax, Junior Max and Senior Max categories in the Meco-FMSCI Rotax Max Indian National Karting Championship that begins in Bengaluru on July 16.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:22 IST
Momentum Motorsports, a five-time national racing champions in the Formula 1300 class, has ventured into the highly-competitive national karting championship and will field teams in this year's event in Bengaluru.

Momentum has set up a six-kart racing team with an aim to nurture young talent and provide them an affordable platform to enter the field of motorsport, a press release from the team said here.

Momentum will field two karts each in MicroMax, Junior Max and Senior Max categories in the Meco-FMSCI Rotax Max Indian National Karting Championship that begins in Bengaluru on July 16. To prepare the machines for the upcoming season, Momentum will conduct a testing session at Meco Kartopia (Bengaluru) from July 4 to 6. The driver line-up will be announced soon. According to Rasheed Khan, Managing Director of Momentum Motorsports, ''launching the Momentum Karting Team is a great step in the expansion of our activities. It is in our company’s DNA to support young talents. Karting has been growing fast with a lot of young drivers coming from different parts of the country.'' Anand Prasad would be the Team Principal for the Momentum Karting Team.

