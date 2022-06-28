Tennis-Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon due to positive COVID-19 test
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Instagram.
The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from this year's grasscourt Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray to claim Stuttgart title
Soccer-France's Nations League final four hopes vanish with Croatia defeat
Defending champ France loses to Croatia in Nations League
Soccer-France's Nations League final four hopes vanish with Croatia defeat
Instagram eyeing TikTok's full-screen experience with new test