HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two
Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1002 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass
Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return Favourite, but can Swiatek solve grasscourt puzzle?
Nadal, and his foot, under scrutiny as he chases third Wimbledon title Wildcard Serena is the ultimate Wimbledon question mark
Berrettini, Cilic eye rare opportunity to make mark at Wimbledon Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown
Former Wimbledon champions eyeing up window of opportunity in open women's draw
