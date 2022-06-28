HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1002 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

