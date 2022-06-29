Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surfing-Brazil's Toledo scores perfect 10 to win his fourth Rio Pro

Brazil's Filipe Toledo won the Oi Rio Pro Saquarema for the fourth time on Tuesday, scoring a perfect 10 in the final against young countryman Samuel Pupo to cement his spot at the top of the world championship tour ratings. Toledo has made five of the eight man-on-man championship tour finals this year and never looked likely to miss out at the home country event he has commanded in recent years.

Tennis-Tsitsipas wriggles out of trouble to reach Wimbledon second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas snapped his first-round hoodoo at Wimbledon when he ended Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard's first Tour-level match with a 7-6(1) 6-3 5-7 6-4 win on Tuesday.

The Greek fourth seed had perished in the opening round on his last two visits to the All England Club and on paper it looked like that run would end when he was drawn against a 188th-ranked opponent who had never played on the main ATP Tour.

U.S. 'actively' seeking WNBA star Griner's return from Russia, White House says

The United States is actively trying to resolve WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, reiterating Washington's call for Moscow to release her. "The United States government is actively engaged in trying to resolve this case and get Brittney home," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, declining to give any details.

Tennis-Rafa dazzled by Wimbledon sun in first round win

Rafael Nadal blamed sunshine for making his first round at Wimbledon a little more challenging on Tuesday. It was an unlikely comment from a man raised on the sun-kissed island of Majorca and competing in a city hardly renowned for its weather.

Golf-'Listen to the players': Reed, Perez blame PGA Tour for departure to LIV

Americans Pat Perez and Patrick Reed said on Tuesday the PGA Tour had only itself to blame for losing players to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ahead of a tournament at Oregon's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Sitting alongside four-times major winner Brooks Koepka, Perez and 2018 Masters winner Reed ripped into the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, and said the blame for their departure lay at the feet of the golf organizing body.

Tennis-Serena stunned by Tan in first-round epic

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit as she was stunned by French debutant Harmony Tan in a late-night Centre Court epic on Tuesday. A year after the American retired injured from what many feared would be her last Wimbledon match, her return had been eagerly anticipated but 115th-ranked Tan ripped up the script with a nerve-shredding 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) win.

Tennis-Nadal overcomes third set wobble to reach second round

Rafael Nadal made a stuttering but rousing return to the grass on Tuesday, beating 41st-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Wimbledon's first round to begin his campaign for a third Grand Slam title of the year. The 36-year-old second seed, who has not played at Wimbledon since 2019 and stayed away from warm-up tournaments with a chronic foot problem, looked to be motoring through the match until a series of unforced errors allowed Cerundolo back in.

MLB roundup: Rockies' Chad Kuhl shuts out Dodgers

Chad Kuhl pitched the first shutout and first complete game of his career, scattering three hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Monday in Denver. Kuhl (5-5) kept the Dodgers off balance all night while striking out five without walking a batter in a 102-pitch effort.

Tennis-Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Playing her first singles match for a year after injury, Serena Williams' opening-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday was hardly her most unexpected defeat, but there were plenty of signs it could be the most portentous yet. Of course nobody goes on for ever, not even Williams who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning three decades.

Cricket-Vaughan steps down from commentary role amid Yorkshire racism allegations

Michael Vaughan has temporarily stepped down from commentary duties with the BBC, the former England captain said on Tuesday after he was embroiled in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan has strongly denied the accusation.

