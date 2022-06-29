Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Women's Euro 2022 groups and knockout schedule

29-06-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The UEFA Women's European Championship 2022 will take place in England from July 6-31. Here is an overview of the tournament: GROUP A (July 6-15)

England (hosts) Norway

Austria Northern Ireland

GROUP B (July 8-16) Germany

Spain Denmark

Finland GROUP C (July 9-17)

Netherlands Sweden

Switzerland Portugal

GROUP D (July 10-18) France

Italy Belgium

Iceland KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-finals: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, July 20, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium (Brighton & Hove)

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, July 21, Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford) Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, July 22, Leigh Sports Village (Wigan & Leigh)

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, July 23, New York Stadium (Rotherham) Semi-finals:

Winner Quarter-final 1 v Winner Quarter-final 3, July 26, Bramall Lane (Sheffield) Winner Quarter-final 2 v Winner Quarter-final 4, July 27, Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 v Winner Semi-final 2, July 31, Wembley Stadium (London)

