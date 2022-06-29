Left Menu

Left-affiliated organizations hold protest against the Agnipath scheme

Activists accused the government of privatizing and contractualising the Army through the Agnipath scheme. The protesters held placards that read Roll Back Agnipath, India needs guaranteed employment, not Agnipath, and Scrap Agnipath Scheme. We need to understand the intention of the government behind the scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:51 IST
Left-affiliated organizations hold protest against the Agnipath scheme
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Several Left-affiliated organizations, including the Students' Federation of India, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding a rollback of the Agnipath defense recruitment scheme. Activists accused the government of ''privatizing and contractualising'' the Army through the Agnipath scheme.

The protesters held placards that read: ''Roll Back Agnipath'', ''India needs guaranteed employment, not Agnipath'', and ''Scrap Agnipath Scheme''. Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, SFI, All India Youth Federation (AIYF), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF), and All India Youth League (AYL) among others participated in the protest. ''We need to understand the intention of the government behind the scheme. Who wants employment just for four years? What will happen to them after four years? How will they feed their family? The government does not understand this,'' said an activist. Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy, and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022