Left Menu

Golf-CJ Cup to be held at South Carolina's Congaree Golf Club

Five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers' Association, as well as the top three available players of Korean nationality from the world rankings, will be part of the 78-player field, the PGA Tour said in a news release. The rest of the field will be made up of the leading players from the FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:10 IST
Golf-CJ Cup to be held at South Carolina's Congaree Golf Club

The CJ Cup, which launched in South Korea but has been held in Las Vegas the last two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, will be played this year in Ridgeland, South Carolina, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. The tournament was launched as Korea's first official PGA Tour event in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before challenges related to COVID-19 forced its relocation.

The PGA Tour said the CJ Cup, which has provided a platform to showcase golf's top Korean players, will still honor its South Korean roots when this year's edition is held Oct. 20-23 at Congaree Golf Club. Five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers' Association, as well as the top three available players of Korean nationality from the world rankings, will be part of the 78-player field, the PGA Tour said in a news release.

The rest of the field will be made up of the leading players from the FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022