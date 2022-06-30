Left Menu

Soccer-Fonseca named new Lille coach

Lille have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new coach with the Portuguese signing a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. Fonseca, 49, coached Italian side AS Roma before leaving the club in May last year.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 01:37 IST
Soccer-Fonseca named new Lille coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lille have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new coach with the Portuguese signing a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. Fonseca, 49, coached Italian side AS Roma before leaving the club in May last year. He had previously coached Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who he led to three consecutive league titles, as well as Portuguese side Porto.

"Becoming the new coach of Lille is a source of pride and a great honour for me," Fonseca said in a statement. "I am aware that having been chosen to join this great French club, with its rich history and impressive track record, also gives me a great responsibility."

Lille parted ways with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec earlier this month after a disappointing season in which the 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions finished 10th in the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022