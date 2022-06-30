MLS: Inter Miami sign winger Jean Corentin from RC Lens

Inter Miami CF have announced they have signed French attacker Jean Corentin from Ligue 1 side RC Lens to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with club options for 2025 and 2026. The versatile 26-year-old winger, who can also be deployed as a striker, and Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 winner bolsters the first team's attack pending receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Jean will occupy an international roster slot on Inter Miami's 2022 roster. "Corentin Jean is an exciting, technical and dynamic player who will bolster our attack by helping us generate more chances in the final third, contributing mostly from wide areas and giving us more depth up top. We believe his quality and experience at the highest levels will strengthen our squad to help us achieve our goals this season and beyond," said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

The Blois, France, native has spent the entirety of his career to date playing in his home country, turning out for ESTAC Troyes (2012-2015, 2015-2016 on loan), AS Monaco (2015-2017), Toulouse FC (2016-2017 on loan, 2017-2020), and most recently for RC Lens (2020 to date, initially on loan in 2020). In all, Jean has racked up 249 appearances across all competitions in his career, including an appearance in the prestigious continental competition the UEFA Champions League, and 160 Ligue 1 appearances, registering 37 goals and 21 assists.

The versatile attacker has also featured on the international front, playing for numerous French youth national teams, first representing his country's U-16 national team in 2011 and most recently playing for the U-21 side in 2016. Overall, he recorded 35 appearances, scoring five times. He began his career developing as a player for the ESTAC Troyes' youth sides before making his professional debut for the club's first team. Jean had an immediate impact in his professional debut for Troyes in a Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals fixture on November 29, 2012, netting the first goal of his career in the 22nd minute.

He then played 110 matches for Troyes across all competitions from 2012 to 2016, including the 2015-2016 season on loan after he was signed by Monaco in the summer of 2015, scoring 25 goals, registering six assists and helping the team clinch the 2014-2015 Ligue 2 title. Jean then returned to AS Monaco from his loan and made five appearances across all competitions in the first half of the 2016-2017 season, including a UEFA Champions League appearance in the group stage, and registered a goal and an assist for the club, while also being part of the Ligue 1 winning squad in the 2016-2017 season.

The attacker then joined Toulouse FC on loan for the second half of the 2016-2017 campaign and subsequently was signed on a permanent deal in the summer of 2017. He totalled 79 matches played for the club, recording two goals and nine assists. After his loan to RC Lens during the second half of the 2019-2020 season, Jean was signed on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2020-2021 campaign. He registered 54 appearances for his last club across all competitions and recorded seven goals and five assists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)