Left Menu

Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for USD 215 million

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:15 IST
Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for USD 215 million
FC Barcelona home ground. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday.

The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club's Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.

Barcelona called the agreement "a major step forward in the improvement of the club's financial resources and competitive positioning." The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of 267 million euros ($277 million) for the current season.

"We are activating economic levers and executing on our patient, sustainable, and efficient strategy to strengthen the club's financial footing," club president Joan Laporta said. "Sixth Street is a proven supporter of football, an experienced investor across global sports and media, and a partner that will contribute significant knowledge and resources while allowing us to independently manage our operations." Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year. AP SG SG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022