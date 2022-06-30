Cricket-Green fuels Australia's ascendancy in Galle test

Australia's Cameron Green struck a masterly 77 on a treacherous track and forged half-century partnerships with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey to put the tourists in charge of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

Green added 57 runs with Usman Khawaja and 84 with Alex Carey to help Australia eclipse Sri Lanka's below-par total of 212 and reach 313-8, a handy lead of 101, at the Galle International Stadium. Captain Pat Cummins was batting on after an entertaining 26 off 16 balls with Nathan Lyon on eight at the other end when bad light stopped the second day's play.

Earlier, after rain and strong wind wiped out the entire morning session's play, Australia resumed on 98-3 and lost Travis Head in the second over of the day. Dhananjaya de Silva, the fourth spinner in Sri Lanka's playing XI, flew to his right to take a brilliant return catch to dismiss Head.

Australia still plundered 135 runs from that 27-over session, scoring at five-runs-an-over, even if it cost them two wickets. Khawaja made 71 before giving debutant leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay his first test wicket.

Green found an able ally in Carey who dominated their partnership with his cheeky strokeplay. On a track where the ball spun and reared up alarmingly, Carey frequently employed the sweep shot on either side of the wicket to counter the turn.

The stumper-batsman was going at a run-a-ball rate but Dinesh Chandimal took a stunning catch, running back at mid-off, to deny him a half-century. Carey's brisk 45 included six boundaries.

Green could not be denied his fifty though and the all-rounder showed impeccable temperament to master the perilous track. Ramesh Mendis (4-107) finally ended Green's vigil when he trapped him lbw, a decision the batsman immediately reviewed but could not get overturned.

Cummins provided some late entertainment with the bat by smashing three sixes, including two in the final over from Vandersay. His last six was a monster hit which landed on the road outside the stadium.

