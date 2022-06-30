Soccer-Wuhan stay top after fight back sees off Guangzhou

Table-topping Wuhan Three Towns continued their unbeaten start to the Chinese Super League season as the promoted side came back from a goal down to defeat eight-time champions Guangzhou FC 2-1 in Dalian on Thursday.

Wuhan, winners of last season's China League One, hold a two-point lead at the summit after Shanghai Shenhua, who went into the latest round level on points with Pedro Morilla's side, were held to a 1-1 draw by Shanghai Port on Wednesday. Yan Dinghao had given Guangzhou the lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute as Liu Zhiyu's team were looking for only their second win in seven games so far this campaign.

But Nicolae Stanciu levelled two minutes later with a dipping free kick from 30 metres and Xie Pengfei tapped in Xu Haoyang's cross from close range three minutes into the second half to give Wuhan all three points. Shanghai Shenhua were on track to pick up their sixth win of the season against cross-city rivals Shanghai Port when Zhu Jianrong gave his side the lead after 19 minutes.

Cherif Ndiaye, though, scored from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to snatch a share of the points. Defending champions Shandong Taishan bounced back from their loss against Zhejiang FC to defeat Henan Longmen 2-0 and now sit four points off the lead in third thanks to first half goals from Jin Jingdao and Cryzan.

Hebei FC defeated Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 on Thursday to leave Guangzhou City as the league's only team without a win following their 3-0 loss against Dalian Pro. Meizhou Hakka moved up to seventh with a first win in four games as they thumped Cangzhou Mighty Lions 4-1 while Tianjin Tigers are sixth following their 3-2 victory over Shenzhen FC.

Zhejiang were held to a 1-1 draw by Changchun Yatai and Beijing Guoan shared a 0-0 draw with Chengdu Rongcheng, the third time in four games the capital club have shared the points. Games in this year's Chinese Super League are being played in three centralised biosecure hubs as authorities look to limit team travel as the Chinese government continues to pursue a zero-COVID policy to combat the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)