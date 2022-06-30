Left Menu

Rugby-New coach Cheika looks to tone down over eager Argentine team

Argentina face Scotland at San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday in the first of a three test series in their first home international since meeting South Africa in Salta in August 2019, more than 1,000 days ago. "Everyone has been so excited to be playing back in Argentina that they want to train so hard that I have had to try and hold them back a little bit," Cheika told a news conference on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:22 IST
Rugby-New coach Cheika looks to tone down over eager Argentine team

New Argentina coach Michael Cheika says he has had to try and reign in his new charges this week and tone down the ferocity of their training amid the excitement of a first home test in almost three years. Argentina face Scotland at San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday in the first of a three test series in their first home international since meeting South Africa in Salta in August 2019, more than 1,000 days ago.

"Everyone has been so excited to be playing back in Argentina that they want to train so hard that I have had to try and hold them back a little bit," Cheika told a news conference on Thursday. "But we know that we're building for something towards the World Cup next year. We're starting what we think will be take us to the top level.

"We know that on Saturday, we won't be perfect. There's many things to work on and many new things, but I've seen very good intent. They want to learn and they want to play rugby the way we are hoping to play." Cheika, former coach of his native Australia, had been assistant coach with the Pumas last year under Mario Ledesma and was appointed coach when Ledesma quit in February.

But he has not had much time with the team and said picking his first side had been difficult. "It was a tough task, there were a lot of players who have put up their hands. It was about trying to select thinking about our focus for the game," Cheika added.

"And our focus for the game that hasn't changed since the first time we spoke – scrum, line out, maul, ruck, defence. That's where we start to build and then we can evolve our game from here. "We are looking to make layers and there is good competition in the chain. And this competition will be rewarded with people getting opportunities over the next weeks to get their chance on the field," he said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022