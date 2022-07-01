Kyrgios fined $10K for conduct in 1st Rd

Left Menu

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:24 IST
Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses.

The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.

A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the $4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

