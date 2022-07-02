Cricket-India 416 all out against England in Edgbaston test

India were all out for 416 in their first innings in the rearranged fifth test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for the tourists with a counter-attacking 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104.

James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 5-60.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)