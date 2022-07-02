Cricket-India 416 all out against England in Edgbaston test
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India were all out for 416 in their first innings in the rearranged fifth test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Rishabh Pant top-scored for the tourists with a counter-attacking 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104.
James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 5-60.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Edgbaston
- England
- Ravindra Jadeja
- James Anderson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days
India highlights Haiti's multi-dimensional challenges at UNSC
Nearly 5 million people in India internally displaced due to climate change, disasters in 2021: UN
India's first-ever 'Balika Panchayat' aims to promote active participation of girls in politics
Indian origin Singaporean jailed for injuring private hire car driver