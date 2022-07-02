Left Menu

Cricket-India 416 all out against England in Edgbaston test

Updated: 02-07-2022 16:22 IST
India were all out for 416 in their first innings in the rearranged fifth test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for the tourists with a counter-attacking 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104.

James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 5-60.

