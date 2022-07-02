Left Menu

India all out for 416 on Day 2 of fifth Test against England

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:17 IST
India all out for 416 on Day 2 of fifth Test against England
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here.

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls.

The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Jasprit Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark.

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja. Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

