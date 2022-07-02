'Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Tendulkar, other cricketers shower praise after Bumrah torches Broad

History was created by Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday as the stand-in India captain took a world record 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket. Bumrah displayed his prowess with the bat by taking 35 from Broad's final over in the first innings as India's tail wagged to help them amass a score of 416 in the fifth and final Test on day two at Edgbaston.

After the demolition of Broad by Bumrah, the cricket world was in awe of India's stand-in skipper. "Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di.. @YUVSTRONG12 @Jaspritbumrah93 #ENGvIND," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Stuart Broad has conceded a 36 runs over in T20Is and a 35 runs over in Test cricket - both came against India. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, it was India maverick all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who smashed six sixes off Broad's over and today it's Bumrah at Edgbaston. "Old habits die hard?" said Amit Mishra.

"You can't be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah," Ian Bishop wrote. "BOOM What play, captain saab! @Jaspritbumrah93 Kamaal karta. 35 runs off Broad's over in a Test match!" shared Harbhajan Singh.

Bumrah quick hit Broad for two massive sixes (one came from a no-ball), four boundaries, a single and was helped with five wides in the record-breaking over. Broad conceded a total of 35 runs of which 29 runs went to Bumrah's account. Thus the star Indian bowler surpassed the previous record held by West Indies great Brian Lara, Australia's George Bailey and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Lara took 28 off one Robin Peterson over back in 2003, while Bailey (2013) and Maharaj (2020) also shared the record.

Bumrah finished unbeaten on 31 - the highest score for any debutant captain batting at No.10 - as Mohammed Siraj eventually holed out to James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)