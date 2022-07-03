Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer: Report

Ronaldo feels the urge to win even more titles in twilight of his career

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo- Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Manchester United this summer. As per Sky Sports, this comes amid concerns that he will be unable to compete for top trophies at the club. Ronaldo feels the urge to win even more titles in the twilight of his career but is understood to feel that it may not be possible at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United failed to win a trophy for the fifth time in succession during the 2021/22 season. It is also understood that the star striker is concerned that his club are yet to make any improvements to the squad in the current transfer window. So far, thirteen players have left the club this summer, but none has arrived in the club yet.

The star striker has respect for the club, especially its fans, and is said to be 'in love' with the club, but this coming season will be the first in his career in which he will not play Champions League football if he stays with United. The Portuguese has never played in the UEFA Europa League, which United will be in next season. He last played in its predecessor- UEFA Cup during his time at Sporting Lisbon back in the 2002/03 season.

While Ronaldo is keen on leaving, his club has taken the stance that he is not for sale and expects him to stay with United for the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022