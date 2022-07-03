England 200/6 as rain brings early lunch on Day 3 against India
England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Jonny Bairstow 12 and skipper Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. Stokes got out for 25.Brief scores India 1st innings 416 all out England 1st innings 2006 in 45.3 overs Jonny Bairstow 91 not out, Jasprit Bumrah 355.
England were 200 for six in their first innings against India when rain interrupted play and forced early lunch on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday. Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings were batting on 91 and 7, respectively, when play was halted and the teams decided to go for lunch.
The hosts trailed the Indians' first innings total of 416 all out by 216 runs. England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Jonny Bairstow (12) and skipper Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. Stokes got out for 25.
Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 all-out England 1st innings: 200/6 in 45.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 91 not out, Jasprit Bumrah 3/55).
