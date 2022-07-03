Left Menu

Cricket-England 284 all out in reply to India's 416

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:37 IST
England were all out for 284, a deficit of 132, in reply to India's total of 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored for the hosts with 106 and Sam Billings made 36.

India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4-66) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-68) shared seven wickets between them.

