Cricket-England 284 all out in reply to India's 416
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England were all out for 284, a deficit of 132, in reply to India's total of 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Jonny Bairstow top-scored for the hosts with 106 and Sam Billings made 36.
India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4-66) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-68) shared seven wickets between them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Siraj
- Sam Billings
- India
- Edgbaston
- England
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Jonny Bairstow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army launches flood relief operations in Assam
In-form Dinesh Karthik is felling 'very secure in Team India setup'
India, EU trade pact to help unleash significant untapped potential: Goyal
In-form Dinesh Karthik is feeling 'very secure in Team India setup'
CP PLUS, India's No. 1 CCTV Brand, Expands With World's Largest and State-of-the-Art, Futuristic Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh