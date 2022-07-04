Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4:10 PM EDT on Sunday, July 3

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

- - Jays 1B coach away from team after daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski is not with the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-BUDZINSKI, Field Level Media

- - Blue Jays activate reliever Trevor Richards from IL

The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from the 15-day injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-RICHARDS, Field Level Media

- - Angels call up INF Michael Stefanic, DFA Tyler Wade

The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Michael Stefanic and designated fellow infielder Tyler Wade for assignment Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-STEFANIC, Field Level Media

- - Yankees place RHP Ron Marinaccio (shoulder) on 15-day IL

The New York Yankees placed rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MARINACCIO, Field Level Media

- - Pirates acquire LHP Manny Banuelos from Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-hander Manny Banuelos from the New York Yankees on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-NYY-BANUELOS-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

- - Liberty re-sign G Crystal Dangerfield for rest of season

The New York Liberty announced the signing Sunday of guard Crystal Dangerfield to a rest-of-season contract. BASKETBALL-WNBA-NY-DANGERFIELD, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Atlanta United at New York City FC, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m. Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

- - - - NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. says torn ACL didn't occur during Super Bowl Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was believed to have torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during Super Bowl LVI.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-BECKHAM, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Report: Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook talks in progress

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are discussing swapping star guards Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, Yahoo Sports reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-LAL-IRVING-WESTBROOK, Field Level Media

- - Hawks sign top pick AJ Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round pick AJ Griffin, the No. 16 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-GRIFFIN, Field Level Media

- - Pistons sign G Buddy Boeheim to two-year deal

The Detroit Pistons signed guard Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract. BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-BOEHEIM, Field Level Media

- - Pacers sign first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin

The Indiana Pacers on Sunday signed guard Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-MATHURIN, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Elkhart Lake, Wis., 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- John Deere Classic USFL championship game

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia at Canton, Ohio, 7:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Wimbledon

WTA -- Wimbledon - -

Roger Federer hoping for another chance at Wimbledon Sharply dressed in a dark suit, Roger Federer stepped out onto Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday as part of a 100-year celebration at the All England Club.

TENNIS-ATP-FEDERER-WIMBLEDON, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (East)

Rocket League Championship Series Spring Major Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers

Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (West) LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

- - North American Dota vets EternaLEnVy, Ryoya retire

Jacky "EternaLEnVy" Mao and Eric "Ryoya" Dong are stepping away from their keyboards. ESPORTS-DOTA- ETERNALENVY-RYOYA, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)