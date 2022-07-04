WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner produced one of the best performances of his young career to oust Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon on Sunday and advance to his maiden quarter-final at the grasscourt major. The 20-year-old raced to a two-set lead before Alcaraz edged the third-set tiebreak in front of a raucous Centre Court crowd. Sinner, however, responded in style and broke his fifth-seeded opponent early in the fourth, winning 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3.

He next faces defending champion Novak Djokovic, who overcame a mid-match wobble to eliminate Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 and stay on course for a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title. There was joy for the home fans as ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached the last eight of a major for the first time after breezing past American Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4, while David Goffin overcame Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur was among the big winners in the women's draw, grinding out a 7-6(9) 6-4 win against Belgian Elise Mertens to set up a last-eight clash with Marie Bouzkova, who saw off Caroline Garcia. It was the end of the road for former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko after she blew a one-set advantage to go down 5-7 7-5 7-5 to 34-year-old German Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the draw.

Wimbledon order of play on Monday Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT):

2140 DJOKOVIC THROUGH IN FOUR SETS Top seed Novak Djokovic stumbled in the second set but roared back to beat Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 and enter the quarter-finals.

1923 JABEUR SINKS MERTENS Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur advanced to her second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final with a gritty 7-6(9) 6-4 win over Belgian Elise Mertens. She takes on the unseeded Marie Bouzkova in the last eight.

1840 SINNER SEES OFF ALCARAZ IN FOUR SETS Italian 20-year-old Jannik Sinner beat teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 to become the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since 2014 -- when Nick Kyrgios reached the last eight at 19 years and 70 days.

1708 NORRIE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH WIN Ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. It is the Briton's fifth appearance at Wimbledon and his 19th in a major overall.

1641 GOFFIN SENDS TIAFOE CRASHING Unseeded Belgian David Goffin reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019, coming through a gruelling encounter against American Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in four hours 36 minutes.

1442 NIEMEIER HALTS WATSON Unseeded German Jule Niemeier ended the challenge of Britain's Heather Watson, easing to a 6-2 6-4 win to set up a meeting with compatriot Tatjana Maria in the last eight.

1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Czech Marie Bouzkova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

