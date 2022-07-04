Pakistan hockey inquiry committee's bizarre act raises eyebrows

Making a mockery of the task assigned to it, an inquiry committee has prepared its report without questioning any official or player following the Pakistan hockey team's debacle at the Asia Cup.

The three-member committee headed by Olympian, Kaleemullah, waited for three days for the officials and captain of the team to show up before it, but none of them came for various reasons.

According to a source, Khawaja Junaid, who was the manager of the team in the Asia Cup, resigned from his post few days back and excused himself while the head coach, Siefred Aikman, is yet to get a visa to return to Pakistan. After the tournament in Malaysia, Aikman had gone home for a short vacation.

Pakistan captain Umar Buta also excused himself because of some family issues.

This left the inquiry committee, which also includes Olympian Nasir Ali and hockey administrator Zahir Shah, to prepare its report based on match videos, media reports, and feedback from the head coach.

Pakistan finished fifth in the competition and failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, leading to the formation of the committee.

The source said that the committee which has submitted its report to the Pakistan Hockey Federation has held manager Junaid and other team officials responsible for the poor performance. Since the Asia Cup things have only gotten worse in Pakistan hockey with senior players threatening to leave the game because of financial issues.

