SCOREBOARD: India vs England, lunch, fifth Test, Day 4

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 416 all out England 1st innings: 284 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 125-3 in 45 overs) Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson 4 Cheteshwar Pujara c Alex Lees b Broad 66 Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 Rishabh Pant c Root b Jack Leach 57 Shreyas Iyer c James Anderson b Matty Potts 19 Ravindra Jadeja not out 17 Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts 4 Mohammed Shami not out 13 Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-2) 18 Total: (For 7 wkts, 73 Overs) 229 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-43, 3-75, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7.

Bowler: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 8-1-23-1, Ben Stokes 7-0-22-1, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)