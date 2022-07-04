Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona sign Christensen, Kessie on free transfers

Kessie has also signed a four-year deal and has the same buy-out clause as Christensen. The Ivory Coast midfielder left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Denmark defender and free agent Andreas Christensen, the LaLiga club announced on Monday, hours after Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie also joined on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Christensen will sign a contract with Barcelona until June 2026 and his buy-out clause will be set at 500 million euros ($522.20 million), the Catalan club said in a statement. The 26-year-old centre back helped Chelsea win the Champions League in the 2020-21 season as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

Christensen, who has 56 caps for Denmark, became a free agent after his contract with Chelsea expired last month. Kessie has also signed a four-year deal and has the same buy-out clause as Christensen.

The Ivory Coast midfielder left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season. Barcelona came second in LaLiga last season, finishing behind rivals Real Madrid.

($1 = 0.9575 euros)

