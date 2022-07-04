HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

Highlights on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT): 1440 GARIN BEATS DE MINAUR TO REACH QUARTER-FINALS

Chile's unseeded Cristian Garin reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time when he came from two sets down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6). Garin saved two match points in the contest which went on for more than 4-1/2 hours.

1331 RYBAKINA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who is seeded 17th, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5 6-3.

Rybakina is only the second Kazakh female player to reach the last eight at the grasscourt major in the Open Era after Yaroslava Shvedova in 2016. 1000 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

