Various government officials unveil Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys

Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys were unveiled by various government officials and political leaders at ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday evening in Visakhapatnam. In this program, Visakhapatnam city Mayor Hari Venkat kumari, Collector Mallikarjuna, City Police commissioner Ch Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmi shah and other Andhra Cricket Association President participated.

APL will be conducted with six teams from July 6 to July 17 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in the city. On the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), APL auctions were conducted to pick up players and build a team in June. "The APL will be a major platform to promote our players and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent. The entry is free for all the matches," ACA treasurer Gopinath Reddy told ANI.

"The league will also financially benefit both the players and the franchisees. Revenue can be also generated through advertisements. The sponsors can gain a lot from this league. Also, players can prove themselves to the world," Sponsor Obulreddy said. Batter Ashwin Hebbar, who was bought by Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 20222, became the highest-paid player in the APL season one auction.

Ashwin Hebber was acquired by DC during the mega auctions of IPL 2022, at a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. In APL auctions, the batter was bought by Vizag Warriors for Rs 8.7 lakhs. Ricky Bhui with Rs 8.1 lakh is the second-highest-paid player. He was chosen by Bezawada Tigers. (ANI)

