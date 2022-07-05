Left Menu

Various government officials unveil Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys

In this program, Visakhapatnam city Mayor Hari Venkat kumari, Collector Mallikarjuna, City Police commissioner Ch Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmi shah and other Andhra Cricket Association President participated.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:21 IST
Various government officials unveil Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys
Various government officials unveil Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Premier Cricket League teams' jerseys were unveiled by various government officials and political leaders at ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday evening in Visakhapatnam. In this program, Visakhapatnam city Mayor Hari Venkat kumari, Collector Mallikarjuna, City Police commissioner Ch Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmi shah and other Andhra Cricket Association President participated.

APL will be conducted with six teams from July 6 to July 17 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in the city. On the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), APL auctions were conducted to pick up players and build a team in June. "The APL will be a major platform to promote our players and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent. The entry is free for all the matches," ACA treasurer Gopinath Reddy told ANI.

"The league will also financially benefit both the players and the franchisees. Revenue can be also generated through advertisements. The sponsors can gain a lot from this league. Also, players can prove themselves to the world," Sponsor Obulreddy said. Batter Ashwin Hebbar, who was bought by Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 20222, became the highest-paid player in the APL season one auction.

Ashwin Hebber was acquired by DC during the mega auctions of IPL 2022, at a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. In APL auctions, the batter was bought by Vizag Warriors for Rs 8.7 lakhs. Ricky Bhui with Rs 8.1 lakh is the second-highest-paid player. He was chosen by Bezawada Tigers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022