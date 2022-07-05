TiE Coimbatore Presents ‘GreenCon '22’

A day conference on bridging the gap between businesses and sustainability Coimbatore 5th July 2022: TiE Coimbatore is all set to host GreenCon '22, a one-day conclave dedicated to a better understanding of commerce and earth consciousness. The conclave is scheduled for Saturday, 9th July 2022.

The conclave that will bring together some of the best minds in sustainable entrepreneurship, is a one-day event with a focus on start-ups and founders who have balanced the well-being of mother earth with the need to generate wealth. The event is expected to be attended by 350+ entrepreneurs, founders, decision-makers and thought leaders from across India The event will feature a plenary address from Dr Arunachalam Muruganandam, famously known as the Pad man of India. The line-up of speakers includes speakers from varied domains such as early-stage support for climate change pioneers, water conservation, natural beauty, crop residue-fuelled batteries, temple flowers upcycling, green buildings, and climate control initiatives. The audience will get to listen to experts such as, Karthik Chandrasekar(Sangam Ventures), Farhad Contractor (Sambhaav Trust), Megha Desai Asher and Pritesh Asher (Juicy Chemistry), Nishita & Nikita Baliarsingh (Nexus Power), Ankit Agarwal( Phool), Giridhar JG, CEO of Sierra- ODC, Jui Joshi (Climate Collective) and Chaitsi Ahuja (Brown Living), among others. Ms Ranjana Singhal, President, TiE Coimbatore, says, ''GreenCon '22 is an endeavor to understand, to assimilate, and to act upon our commitment to enterprise and ecology. The event focuses on businesses that put the earth first, making it an active partner in their enterprise.'' About TiE Coimbatore: TiE Coimbatore is one of the 57 chapters (Franchise) of TiE – the world's largest network of entrepreneurs: Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs. It works towards fostering entrepreneurship in the Coimbatore region by creating events and engagements that bring together entrepreneurs, knowledge partners, thought leaders and professionals. The event will take place at Hotel Residency on the 9th of July, 2022 from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. The registration link is: bit.ly/greencon2022 Contact Number: 9787555544

