Rugby-Australia lock Swain handed two-week ban for red card v England

Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for two weeks following his red card for headbutting in the Wallabies' 30-28 win against England at Perth Stadium last Saturday, World Rugby said on Tuesday. Swain will miss the remaining two tests of the England series at Brisbane's Lang Park on July 9 and at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 16.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 03:56 IST
Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for two weeks following his red card for headbutting in the Wallabies' 30-28 win against England at Perth Stadium last Saturday, World Rugby said on Tuesday. Swain was handed a red card in the first half after retaliating to having his hair pulled by England second row Jonny Hill, who was shown a yellow card for his part in the melee.

The judicial panel found Swain guilty of foul play. Swain will miss the remaining two tests of the England series at Brisbane's Lang Park on July 9 and at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 16.

