Rugby-Australia lock Swain handed two-week ban for red card v England
Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for two weeks following his red card for headbutting in the Wallabies' 30-28 win against England at Perth Stadium last Saturday, World Rugby said on Tuesday. Swain will miss the remaining two tests of the England series at Brisbane's Lang Park on July 9 and at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 16.
