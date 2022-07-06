Left Menu

Golf-Shanghai tournaments cancelled for third straight year

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event and the LPGA tournament in Shanghai, both scheduled for October, have been cancelled for a third consecutive year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China, officials said on Wednesday. The WGC event was due to be played from Oct. 27-30 at Sheshan International while the LPGA event was scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:35 IST
The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event and the LPGA tournament in Shanghai, both scheduled for October, have been cancelled for a third consecutive year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China, officials said on Wednesday.

The WGC event was due to be played from Oct. 27-30 at Sheshan International while the LPGA event was scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club. "We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event," said PGA Tour Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy.

As a result, the Bermuda Championship in the same week at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton will be played as a stand-alone event with full FedExCup points and an elevated purse of $6.5 million. The LPGA said China's COVID-related restrictions also meant that their event, would not go ahead.

Mainland China reported 427 new coronavirus cases for July 5, the National Health Commission said.

