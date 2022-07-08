Sport and recreation organisations being supported for COVID-19 recovery

National sport and recreation organisations are being supported to help recover and operate successfully after the impact of COVID-19.

The $30 million funding announced today for the National Partner Strengthen and Adapt programme is part of the $264.6 million Sport Recovery Package from Budget 2020.

"This investment enables national bodies to future proof their organisations and networks. They receive expert guidance for research and planning, and the programme allows flexibility to put forward the projects that will make the biggest difference," Grant Robertson said.

Athletics NZ, Canoe Racing NZ, Golf NZ, Hockey NZ, Recreation Aotearoa, Rowing NZ, Swimming NZ, Tennis NZ, Waka Ama NZ, and Yachting NZ are the latest organisations confirmed to receive funding towards their strengthen and adapt projects.

The ten organisations join a group of 11 others that went through the programme from mid-2020 and are now implementing their projects. More organisations are expected to be confirmed for funding through the programme later this year.

Examples of projects now in implementation include:

Swimming NZ forming a national collective with other aquatic sports such as Diving NZ, Water Polo, and Artistic Swimming to improve efficiency in delivering safe water experiences for New Zealanders.

Netball NZ developing an app (NETFIT) to engage with the grassroots netball community and provide digital programmes, coaching and nutrition information.

"Strengthen and Adapt is offering an unprecedented opportunity for these organisations to create a stronger, more sustainable future and strengthen their ability to offer opportunities for more New Zealanders to get involved and be active," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)