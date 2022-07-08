Rugby-S.Africa's Pollard says Wales' confrontational style will fire up Boks

South Africa stand-in captain Handre Pollard expects Wales to "get under our skin" in the second test at the Free State Stadium, but believes that confrontational style will only serve as further motivation for the new-look Springboks. The home side have made 14 changes to their starting XV from the team that squeezed out a 32-29 victory in the first test, with Pollard returning to the flyhalf berth and taking over from regular skipper Siya Kolisi.

"We know Wales will get under our skin but we won’t take a step back," Pollard told reporters on Friday. "In fact, that usually brings the best out of us. Wales are a tough team. They don’t go away, and they are physical, but we are prepared for that.

"They also have a good tactical game, so it’s going to be hard test rugby, but if there is space out wide we will try to take it." Pollard added the Boks were slightly bemused by suggestions from certain quarters in Wales that the decision to rotate their team had devalued the test and was an insult to the tourists.

"There are a lot of new faces in the squad but every player deserves his spot as they all played for their franchises and clubs and we will have enough experience on the field as a group," he said. "I think it's important to give the young guys an opportunity to play in such big games because it can only benefit them in future.

"This group of players has trained together for the last two weeks and we have built cohesion in the squad." The match will be played on the traditionally hard surface in the Free State capital of Bloemfontein, where the Boks beat Wales 43-17 in their last meeting at the venue in 2008.

"It's a difficult ground to play at. I played my second Super Rugby game here and I remember we lost. When the Boks come here there is a different feeling to Bloemfontein so for us it is a special place, and we’d like to keep it that way."

