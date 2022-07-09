Rugby-Ireland beat All Blacks in New Zealand for first time
Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time in Dunedin on Saturday, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half. Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and skipper Johnny Sexton added 13 points from the kicking tee as Ireland squared up the three-match series 1-1 ahead of next week's decider in Wellington.
New Zealand's discipline cost them dear with two yellow cards in addition to Ta'avao's red in the first half and they were only able to score tries through flyhalf Beauden Barrett and replacement back Will Jordan. Six years after their first victory over New Zealand in more than a century of trying, Ireland have now won four of the last seven encounters with the three-times world champions.
