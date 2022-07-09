Left Menu

200m runner Dhanalakshmi yet to complete US visa formalities for July 15-24 World C'ships

Quarter-miler Aishwarya Mishra and long jumper Jeswin Aldrins names were there in the list but they are unlikely to feature in the showpiece event as they produced worse performances in the second trial on Friday compared to earlier one on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:29 IST
200m runner Dhanalakshmi yet to complete US visa formalities for July 15-24 World C'ships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace Indian 200m runner Dhanalakshmi Sekar is yet to complete her US visa formalities, which was the reason why her name was not there in the list of Indian participants released by the international track and field governing body for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA.

Dhanalakshmi was on June 30 named in the 22-member Indian team for the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, USA. Bur now, it could be difficult for her to take part in the showpiece as she is even yet to complete visa formalities.

''My visa is yet to be done. My first visa appointment got cancelled, so trying to get it done,'' she told PTI from Thiruvananthapuram where she is currently training.

The Tamil Nadu athlete could not breach the automatic qualification standard of 22.80s but made the cut for the World Championships through world rankings.

On June 26, she had run her personal best time of 22.89s to win 200m gold at the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan and become only the third Indian woman to run sub-23s after national record holder Saraswati Saha (22.82s) and Hima Das (22.88s).

Dhanalakshmi had won a 200m gold at the national Inter-Sate Championships in Chennai in mid-June with a time of 23.27s.

The list of Indian participants put up in the World Athletics website also does not have 4x400m relay team contender Arokia Rajiv, who had pulled out of the second trial conducted on Friday in Patiala. Quarter-miler Aishwarya Mishra and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin's names were there in the list but they are unlikely to feature in the showpiece event as they produced worse performances in the second trial on Friday compared to earlier one on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022