Rugby-Bok coach Nienaber has no regrets over selection despite Wales loss

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber had no regrets over team selection after his much-changed side lost 13-12 to Wales at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, levelling the series at 1-1 heading into the final clash in Cape Town next weekend. The Springboks made 14 changes to their starting XV from the team that won the first test and despite dominating territory, lacked cohesion as they slipped to a first ever home defeat by the Welsh.

But Nienaber said the decision to give the wider group of players a run was still the correct one, despite the loss. The Bok management have been keen to expand their playing pool with an eye on the World Cup in France, and wanted to do so in this series before they got to a potential decider in Cape Town, which has now materialised.

"We said from the start (of the season) that we had a plan for 42 players (in the squad)," he told reporters. "If we'd gone the conservative route and stuck with the same team – and let's say we didn't win the test match tonight – then we'd probably have never given the other guys an opportunity.

"There was risk, but the answers you get out of it outweigh the risk." Nienaber felt his side were let down by their own poor execution and discipline having had Wales under pressure in their own half for most of the game.

"I thought the intensity was there and we had a couple of opportunities in the first half when execution cost us," said Nienaber. "And then the discipline in the second half cost us. They brought intensity, which is what we asked of them. Could the execution be better? Without a doubt.

"We had guys playing their first test match; guys in-form in different competitions all over the world, but test matches are different and small margins cost you games. "It's good for the players to understand what a test match intensity is like and what your accuracy levels have to be. The players would have learned a lot from that."

