Rugby-Rule makers have gone too far, says England coach Jones

England coach Eddie Jones criticised rugby's rule makers on Saturday and called for the return of "common sense" after steering his side to a series-levelling win over Australia at Brisbane's Lang Park. Jones's team notched up a 25-17 victory over the Wallabies to level the three-test series before highlighting incidents in his side's match and Ireland's win over New Zealand as signs of a negative shift within the sport.

"I think the game's gone out of control," Jones said. "We saw the New Zealand-Ireland test: at one stage the commentators couldn't count how many players were on the field, seriously. And they had three backs packing a scrum."

"We've gone the full hog, where everything's a yellow card, everything's a red card." "There needs to be some common sense come back into the game."

"I think we've gone too far." Ireland's win in Dunedin was shaped by a first-half red card for New Zealand's Angus Ta'avao while Jones referenced a pair of incidents in his side's victory when Marcus Smith and Izaia Perese were sin-binned for intentional knockdowns.

"Sometimes they're not deliberate knockdowns. I'd say both of those, they went for deliberate intercepts," Jones said. "They say you have to have your hand pointed. I don't know what it is; it doesn't make any sense. Whenever you're reaching for the ball your hands open."

Saturday's win at least eased the pressure on Jones after his future at the helm had been called into question in the wake of last week's loss against the Wallabies in the first test. "I think it's fantastic," Jones said of the media response to the defeat in Perth.

"I love my mother ringing me up in the morning saying, 'Are you getting sacked? When are they going to sack you? When do you have to move? Are you going to come back to Australia, come back and live in Randwick?' I love that, my poor mother." "But I don't mind it because I made the choice to take the job and that's always going to happen, because there's (an infatuation) with sacking coaches now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)