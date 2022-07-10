Odisha FC sign Ralte for two years

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of Mizoram-born former RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.

The 29-year-old has loads of experience at the club level having started his career with the newly-promoted I-League club Shillong Lajong FC in 2011.

Ralte, an I-League winner, went on to make over 40 appearances for the Meghalaya-based side and helped them reach the semi-final of the Federation Cup against Salgaocar.

Rate then joined Bengaluru FC in 2014 when the side was still playing in the I-League.

In his debut season, Ralte made 20 appearances for the Blues. He helped them win the I-League title and then took guard between the sticks in the club's run to the AFC Cup final the following term.

He made his AFC Champions League debut against Johor Darul Ta'zim at Larkin Stadium Malaysia.

Rate joined FC Goa in 2018, he was then loaned out to Kerala Blasters, and East Bengal in the following season, making nine appearances for the Kolkata giants.

Ralte was back at Bengaluru FC in 2020 and the following season he switched to Punjab FC, where he made his mark.

