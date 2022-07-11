Left Menu

Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova ease to Wimbledon doubles crown

The Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Sunday to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title for the second time.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 00:50 IST
The Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Sunday to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title for the second time. The second seeds, who also won the event in 2018, dropped only one set en route to their fifth Grand Slam title and their second of the year after winning the Australian Open.

While the men's doubles final on Saturday lasted over four hours, the women's match was done and dusted in 67 minutes as the Czechs stamped their authority and denied Belgian Mertens back-to-back titles at the All England Club. The Czech pair broke early to take a 3-0 lead in the opening set and did not look back as they wrapped it up in half an hour.

Although they were in a spot of bother when they were broken at 3-3 in the second, opening the door for Mertens and Zhang to make a comeback, they rallied to win the next three games for the loss of only one point to seal victory.

