Left Menu

Soccer-Wilshere returns to Arsenal academy in coaching role after retiring

Wilshere, who made 197 appearances for Arsenal under Wenger and played alongside Arteta for five seasons, announced on Friday that he was bringing an end to his injury-plagued career at the age of 30. Wilshere said he wanted a team that dominates possession and tries to win the ball back as high as possible, as quickly as possible.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 08:51 IST
Soccer-Wilshere returns to Arsenal academy in coaching role after retiring

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere said he wants to implement the style and ideas of ex-manager Arsene Wenger and current boss Mikel Arteta after taking the reins of the club's Under-18 side following his retirement from football. Wilshere, who made 197 appearances for Arsenal under Wenger and played alongside Arteta for five seasons, announced on Friday that he was bringing an end to his injury-plagued career at the age of 30.

Wilshere said he wanted a team that dominates possession and tries to win the ball back as high as possible, as quickly as possible. "Working under Arsene and people like that, they instilled that in us from a young age," he said. "If I can bring that in, along with Mikel's thoughts and ideas, I think that's a recipe for success."

Wilshere added that he was hoping to make up for his lack of coaching experience with his knowledge of Arsenal's youth set-up, having come up through the academy himself. "I have got experience of walking in the players' footsteps, coming through the academy and making it into the first team," Wilshere said.

"I think first and foremost I need to focus on myself here, learning how to be a coach, but I think when you've got ambition and you're hungry, it helps you learn quicker and ultimately you help the kids."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022