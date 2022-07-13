Left Menu

Umesh takes maiden wicket in County cricket

PTI | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:28 IST
Umesh takes maiden wicket in County cricket
Umesh Yadav. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav has notched up his maiden wicket in the County Championship representing Middlesex against Worcestershire on the second day here.

The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall.

Umesh went through the defense of Cornall (11) to return with figures of 14-1-45-1.

On day 2, Middlesex dismissed Worcestershire for 191 and then reached 180 for six to take a lead of 177 runs. Middlesex had scored 188 in their first innings.

Umesh is also the latest Indian to join veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya in County cricket.

While Pujara plays for Sussex, Sundar and Krunal have signed up for Lancashire and Warwickshire respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022