Left Menu

Rugby-McKellar expects Tupou to be 'in a better place' in England decider

Wallabies forwards coach Dan McKellar said he expects returning tighthead prop Taniela Tupou to improve in Saturday's decider against England, noting encouraging signs in his performance in the second test match that Australia lost.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:35 IST
Rugby-McKellar expects Tupou to be 'in a better place' in England decider
Representative Image

Wallabies forwards coach Dan McKellar said he expects returning tighthead prop Taniela Tupou to improve in Saturday's decider against England, noting encouraging signs in his performance in the second test match that Australia lost. Tupou, returning after two months out with a calf injury, forced his way over the try line but was penalized on four occasions as England beat Australia 25-17 in Brisbane to level the three-match series.

"Taniela, first game back after a long period out, he did some really good things," McKellar told Australian media on Wednesday. "I thought his ball-carrying was excellent and he will have learned a couple of things in and around the scrum and what the English tactics were there and will be better for the run.

"With 50 minutes of footy on board now ... there's no doubt he'll be in a better place Saturday night. It's good to have two quality tighthead props back available to help share the workload." Australia, depleted by injuries, will be also boosted by the return of Allan Alaalatoa, who missed the second test due to a concussion.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who played 30 tests for Australia before falling out of favor, was added to the Wallabies squad on Monday as injury cover and McKellar said he was impressed by the new Northampton Saints lock. "Pleasingly he's just got on with it and dealt with his non-selection," McKellar said. "He looks to be in pretty good shape, he's looked after himself ... so he certainly hasn't dropped the ball in terms of his conditioning.

"It's obviously a step-up in intensity and physicality and the pace of the game (from club rugby) but he's been there before and can call on that experience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022