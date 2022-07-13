Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds to sign Raphinha

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement. Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay 58 million euros ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:46 IST
Barcelona has reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday. "FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay 58 million euros ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons. Chelsea and Arsenal both tried to make a late push in an effort to sign the player, but the Brazil international chose to join Barcelona, who finished second in LaLiga last season. ($1 = 0.9943 euros)

