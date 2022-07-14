Left Menu

Francisco Cerundolo stuns Casper Ruud at Nordea Open

Cerundolo broke French Open finalist Ruud's serve three times to run out a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 winner at the ATP 250 event in Sweden.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:23 IST
Francisco Cerundolo stuns Casper Ruud at Nordea Open
Francisco Cerundolo (Photo: Nordea Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Francisco Cerundolo held off his own nerves and a strong comeback from Casper Ruud to cause a second-round upset and achieve his first Top 10 win at the Nordea Open in Bastad on Wednesday. Cerundolo broke French Open finalist Ruud's serve three times to run out a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 winner at the ATP 250 event in Sweden.

Despite the World No. 5 Ruud increasing his level after a slow beginning to make pressure on the 23-year-old Argentine, Cerundolo seized a strong break in the 12th game of the third set to reach the quarter-finals in Bastad for the first time. "I'm feeling amazing, I'm really happy. It's amazing getting my first Top 10 win. It's been the best year so far in my career. He's a French Open finalist and was the defending champion here, so it was a big challenge for me and I'm happy to go through," said Cerundolo after the match.

"I think the key was to be offensive and try to dictate the point. Playing intelligently with my forehand and trying to put him on defence," said Cerundolo. "It's always tough to beat the best players. I got tight at the end, but I stayed there and got the ball in, and I'm really happy," he added.

Cerundolo, who is up to No. 35 in the ATP Rankings, will next face Aslan Karatsev as he seeks his third tour-level semi-final of 2022. The 28-year-old Karatsev was a 6-2, 6-4 second-round winner against Hugo Gaston in Sweden to advance to his maiden Tour quarter-final since Marseille in February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022