Left Menu

Rugby-Lam scores double as Samoa win Pacific title

Samiuela Moli put Tonga, who will face Hong Kong in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Australia next weekend, in front in the second minute when he touched down at the back of a driving maul. But, after Ryan Lonergan's penalty, Daugunu dived to score in the corner in the 13th minute to give his side the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 11:41 IST
Rugby-Lam scores double as Samoa win Pacific title
Representative Image

Samoa pipped Australia A to the Pacific Nations Cup title on Saturday after a second-half fightback gave them a 23-20 win over tournament hosts Fiji at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Replacement hooker Seilala Lam scored two tries following his introduction at the interval as Samoa overturned a 17-3 deficit to notch up a third successive victory. "It took an 80 minute effort to get there, we know the Fijians are world class and they showed that in the first half," said Samoa captain Michael Ala'alatoa.

"I'm so proud of our boys to hang deep. In the past we would've lost those games but we're starting to build a winning culture." Needing to win to claim the title, Samoa looked like they were going to fall short as Fiji took control following a drive over the line from Albert Tuisue and an individual effort by Frank Lomani that left three defenders in his wake.

However, Lam rolled off the back of a maul to reduce the deficit two minutes into the second half and a pair of penalties from Rodney Iona moved Samoa to within four of the Fijians. Lam struck once more 10 minutes from time when he again capitalised on the strength of the pack to touch down and Iona's conversion gave Samoa a match-winning cushion.

Earlier on Saturday, two tries from Filipo Daugunu helped Australia A to a 39-22 victory over Tonga. Samiuela Moli put Tonga, who will face Hong Kong in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Australia next weekend, in front in the second minute when he touched down at the back of a driving maul.

But, after Ryan Lonergan's penalty, Daugunu dived to score in the corner in the 13th minute to give his side the lead. Lonergan and William Havili traded penalties before the Australians extended their lead through Langi Gleeson.

Hamish Stewart added a third under the posts five minutes after the restart before Moli reduced the deficit for Tonga with a carbon copy of his opener. Daugunu capitalised on Gleeson's bulldozing run on the hour mark to score in the corner while James Tuttle cancelled out Jay Fonokalafi's try to ensure a comfortable win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022