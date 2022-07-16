Left Menu

Indian GM Aravindh Chithambaram wins chess tourney in Spain

An inferior tie-break score hurt his chances of claiming the top spot.Chithambarams coach R B Ramesh praised his ward for the title.Congratulations to Aravindh Chithambaram for winning the Benasque open 2022

PTI | Benaulim | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:02 IST
Indian GM Aravindh Chithambaram wins chess tourney in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram emerged the winner in the 41st Villa De Benasque International Chess Open after edging Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan and compatriot Raunak Sadhwani on the basis of tie-break score here.

Chithambaram, Hovhannisyan, and Sadhwani finished on eight points from 10 rounds along with seven others. Chithambaram, a former national champion, took the top prize on the basis of a superior tie-break score. Sadhwani finished in third place behind the Armenian.

Chithambaram started the event with four straight wins before settling for draws in the next two rounds. A defeat at the hands of Czech Republic GM Vojtech Plat in the eighth round came as a minor blip before the 22-year-old Chithambaram finished strongly by posting wins in the last two rounds over Marcos Lianes Garcia (Spain) and Armenian GM Karen Movsziszian. The 17-year-old Sadhwani remained unbeaten through the 10 rounds, scoring six wins to go with four draws. An inferior tie-break score hurt his chances of claiming the top spot.

Chithambaram's coach R B Ramesh praised his ward for the title.

''Congratulations to Aravindh Chithambaram for winning the Benasque open 2022! Congratulations to @sadhwani2005 as well for joint first and coming third on tie break,'' Ramesh tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022