Rugby-All Blacks coach Foster refuses to discuss future after Ireland series defeat

"In the defence area we're getting a bit fidgety, there's a few holes and Ireland aren't a team you can let get behind because that is when they play an up-tempo game," he added. Foster also defended his decision to replace captain Sam Cane 15 minutes away from the end by saying New Zealand needed "fresh legs".

Coach Ian Foster refused to discuss his future with the All Blacks after their 2-1 loss in a three-test series at home against Ireland that ended with a 32-22 defeat in Wellington on Saturday. Foster, who was named head coach in 2019 and last year had his contract extended until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, is under increasing pressure after New Zealand recorded their first back-to-back home defeats in 24 years.

"I just want to talk about the test match," Foster told reporters. "New Zealanders have probably got to realize that this was a very good Irish team."

Foster said the All Blacks had not been as calm as Ireland, who deserved their "time in the sun" for their inspiring win. "In the defense area we're getting a bit fidgety, there's a few holes and Ireland aren't a team you can let get behind because that is when they play an up-tempo game," he added.

Foster also defended his decision to replace captain Sam Cane 15 minutes away from the end by saying New Zealand needed "fresh legs". "We were just trying to keep the momentum going so it wasn't a reflection on Sam or his leadership, we had just got momentum and lost it again and felt we needed to make a couple of tweaks."

