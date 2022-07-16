Left Menu

Golf-British Open third round underway at sunny St Andrews

Italian Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, made seven birdies to get to six-under, and American Bryson DeChambeau eagled the ninth hole to reach five-under. Tucked in behind the leaders on nine-under was twice major champion Dustin Johnson with his fellow American Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, and Briton Tyrrell Hatton on eight-under.

The British Open third round began in bright sunshine at St Andrews on Saturday and the early starters took advantage of the benign conditions on the Old Course with a flurry of birdies. Leader Cameron Smith was due to tee off at 1555 local time (1455 GMT), the Australian holding a two-shot advantage over American Cameron Young with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Norwegian Viktor Hovland a further stroke back.

American Kevin Kisner picked up nine birdies in a round of 65 to move to seven-under-par, six behind Smith. Italian Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, made seven birdies to get to six-under, and American Bryson DeChambeau eagled the ninth hole to reach five-under.

Tucked in behind the leaders on nine-under was twice major champion Dustin Johnson with his fellow American Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, and Briton Tyrrell Hatton on eight-under. Americans Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, and Australian Adam Scott were tied with Kisner on seven-under-par.

