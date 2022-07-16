Golf-British Open third round underway at sunny St Andrews

The British Open third round began in bright sunshine at St Andrews on Saturday and the early starters took advantage of the benign conditions on the Old Course with a flurry of birdies. Leader Cameron Smith was due to tee off at 1555 local time (1455 GMT), the Australian holding a two-shot advantage over American Cameron Young with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Norwegian Viktor Hovland a further stroke back.

American Kevin Kisner picked up nine birdies in a round of 65 to move to seven-under-par, six behind Smith. Italian Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, made seven birdies to get to six-under, and American Bryson DeChambeau eagled the ninth hole to reach five-under.

Tucked in behind the leaders on nine-under was twice major champion Dustin Johnson with his fellow American Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, and Briton Tyrrell Hatton on eight-under. Americans Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, and Australian Adam Scott were tied with Kisner on seven-under-par.

