World Athletics Championships: Fred Kerley wins gold, US sweeps men's 100m medals

The 27-year-old led home a USA sweep of the podium as Marvin Bracy came second and Trayvon Bromell won bronze.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:32 IST
Fred Kerley (Photo: World Athletics/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

USA's Fred Kerley won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 100m title in a thrilling race at Hayward Field in Oregon on Saturday. The 27-year-old led home a USA sweep of the podium as Marvin Bracy came second and Trayvon Bromell won bronze.

In a super-tight finish to a difficult-to-predict event, Kerley finished the race in 9.86 seconds to claim gold in front of an ecstatic Hayward Field crowd. "The job was done at the finish line today. I held my composure and finished with the top time," he said after his victory as quoted by Oylmpics.com.

"Feels amazing to do it on home soil with the crowd behind you. We said that the USA was gonna do it and we got the job done today," he added. Kerley went into the 100m final with the fastest time in the world this year, having posted 9.76 in the semi-finals of the US trials, with Bromell just 0.05 seconds slower with a season's best of 9.81 and Bracy joint-third fastest with a time of 9.85. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

