Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Sprint coach under investigation for misconduct ejected from worlds - reports

American sprint coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated for sexual misconduct, was warned and removed from the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported on Sunday. Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport following multiple complaints, is not accredited for the worlds due to the allegations but attempted to gain access to the athletes' warm-up area before the men's 100m.

Golf-Smith rides back-nine charge to win the British Open

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship, coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy saw another major slip through his fingers. Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

Athletics-Ethiopa's Tola takes dominant marathon gold

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the World Championship men's marathon in dominant fashion on Sunday as he forged powerfully clear around 34km to come home more than a minute ahead to take gold in a championship record two hours, 05.37 minutes. Taking advantage of relatively cool conditions afforded by the 6.15 am local start time, the 2017 silver medallist splintered the pack with a sustained acceleration and by 39km he was safely 46 seconds clear and continued to press all the way home.

Golf-British Open champion Smith and Ryder Cup captain Stenson to join LIV Golf - media reports

Newly-crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith reacted angrily when asked if he was on the verge of joining the highly-lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series but reports suggest the Australian is among many players who are about to jump ship. "I just won the British Open and you are asking about that?" Smith told reporters. "That is not that good. My team around me worry about that stuff. I am here to win golf tournaments."

Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold

American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres. Cool and calm Camryn Rogers briefly had the lead after her best attempt of 75.52 metres in the third round but Andersen trounced her on the fourth throw with 77.42 metres, forcing the Canadian down to the second spot on the podium.

Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 15 as Vingegaard hits the deck

Belgian Jasper Philipsen claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won a bunch sprint in the 15th stage as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard and his team suffered a bad day on Sunday. Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to beat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen, who were second and third respectively.

Golf-Young, the quiet American who would not go away

Cameron Young was the surprise British Open first-round leader who refused to go away quietly. The American world number 32 scorched round St Andrews to card an opening 64 and lead the Open on his first appearance at the tournament.

Golf-'Jeez, what a week' - Aussie Smith savours awesome triumph

Australian Cameron Smith was almost lost for words after shooting a flawless closing 64 to win the 150th British Open on Sunday. The 28-year-old world number six overhauled a four-shot deficit to claim his maiden major title, becoming the first Australian to lift the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

Athletics-Cheptegei retains world 10,000 title and eyes distance double

Uganda’s world record holder Joshua Cheptegei showed he had learned his Olympic lesson as he delivered a tactical masterclass to win a second successive world 10,000 metres gold in a superb race on Sunday. Last year in Tokyo Cheptegei kept his powder dry until the bell, only to be outkicked by Selemon Barega. On Sunday he started upping the ante with over a kilometre to go, throwing in laps of 64 and 63 seconds to stretch a group of eight as they hit the bell.

Athletics-Record-holder Van Niekerk eases through 400m heat, U.S. trio advance

South African world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk made a confident return to the World Championships on Sunday, easing through his 400 metres heat, as a trio of Americans also advanced. Rio Olympic champion and twice world champion van Niekerk set a speedy pace through the first half of the track but slowed through the finish to win, conserving his energy a year after he failed to reach the final in Tokyo, citing mental struggles.

