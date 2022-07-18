Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Visakhapatnam

State Minister Gudivada Amarnath received the torch from Grandmaster Musunuri Lalit Babu at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

ANI | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Visakhapatnam
Chess Olympiad Torch Relay has reached Visakhapatnam. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached the city of Visakhapatnam on Sunday. At Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Investment, and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath received the torch from Grandmaster Musunuri Lalit Babu at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City VISAKHAPATNAM: 17th July Sh.@gudivadaamar, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Govt. Of AP received the torch from GM @lalitrohit93 at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium," tweeted SAI Media. Earlier on Sunday, the torch reached Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister of Housing, Andhra government, Jogi Ramesh received the torch from Grandmaster Musunuri Lalit Babu at Tumalapalli Kalashetram, Vijayawada. The Grandmaster also visited iconic Durga Malleshwari Temple and Ashok Pillar on his city tour with the coveted torch. "1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City AMRAVATI: 17th July Sh. @JogiRameshYSRCP Hon'ble Minister of Housing, Govt of AP received the torch from GM @lalitrohit93 at Tumalapalli Kalashetram, Vijayawada Take a look #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav," tweeted SAI Media.

"GM @lalitrohit93 also visited iconic Durga Malleshwari Temple & Ashok Pillar on his city tour with the coveted torch," added SAI Media in another tweet. Earlier, the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Minister of Sports and Youth Services of Telangana, V Srinivas Goud received the torch from Grandmasters Harika Dronavalli and Arjun Erigaisi. The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The torch began its relay from Leh. The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022